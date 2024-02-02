PM Modi’s rally in Sambalpur banks on a boost to BJP’s poll prospects in west Odisha

February 02, 2024 05:09 am | Updated 05:09 am IST - Bhubaneswar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of construction of the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur and address a public meeting in the west Odisha town on February 3, marking the first political visit by a top BJP leader in the State ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls later this year.

The BJP, having swept all five Lok Sabha seats in the western part of the State in 2019, holds high hopes for victory here once again. While it may admittedly be difficult to repeat the success of last year’s polls against the exceptionally organised Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which has been in power in Odisha for the last five consecutive terms, the saffron party expects a significant boost to its prospects from the hype around the recent Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya, as well as the undiminished vote-catching ability of Mr. Modi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, of the 21 seats in the State, the BJD had won 12, the BJP eight, and the Congress only one. Five of the eight seats won by the BJP — Bargarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sambalpur and Sundargarh — are situated in Odisha’s western pocket. The BJP had raked in a 38.88% vote share against the BJD’s 43.32%, with the Congress being reduced to an almost non-entity with only 13.99% vote share. However, despite the five percentage point gap, the BJP’s performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election is considered to be its best in the recent past.

While western Odisha has been considered a BJP stronghold, the party’s MPs, after their win, however, were conspicuous in their absence from the region, leaving the public annoyed, especially in constituencies like Kalahandi, Sambalpur, and Bargarh.

Since then, the BJD has made a sizeable effort to strengthen organisation and bolster welfare programmes in western Odisha to recover from its losses in the region. After the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was over, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched projects worth over ₹2,085 crore in Kalahandi, including the inauguration of an irrigation project at Indravati. Top BJD leadership, including Mr. Patnaik’s closest aide V.K. Pandian, have made multiple visits to the region in the last five years, and in 2022, the party won the crucial Zila Parishad elections in all districts, leaving little scope for the BJP to work its manoeuvres.

Just last month, Mr. Patnaik also unveiled the much-awaited Lower Suktel irrigation project, with the potential to irrigate more than one lakh acres of agricultural land, providing benefits to over 80,000 farmers and drinking water to 70,000 people across 203 villages situated in Balangir and Subarnapur districts.

Political analysts add that there can be no match between the BJD and BJP as far as organisational strength is concerned. The regional party, at present, clearly displays an upper hand in mobilising cadres on the ground. Its push to launch developmental projects worth thousands of crores has also propelled the party to the position of frontrunner, seemingly beating the threat of anti-incumbency despite 24 years of rule.

Despite all these factors, however, the BJP seems upbeat about its prospects this time around, too. The much-awaited consecration of the Ram temple on January 22 gained huge traction in the districts of west Odisha, with scores of people holding prayer meets at a community level to mark the event.

The BJP also draws comfort from the fact that voters in Odisha have showed the tendency to split votes, with the State favouring one party in the Lok Sabha polls, and another in the State elections, both held in the same year. BJP leaders, therefore, assert that they will be the “preferred party” among Odisha’s voters come the Lok Sabha election.

Above all, the BJP considers Mr. Modi its biggest trump card, with internal surveys suggesting a very high acceptance rate for the Prime Minister in the east Indian State. Mr. Modi’s public meet on February 3 at Sambalpur, too, is likely to give the saffron party’s strategy an electoral push.

According to sources, Mr. Modi may launch projects worth close to ₹70,000 crore in the State, with the majority being in the power sector. As per the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), the PM will on February 3 dedicate two power stations — NTPC Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station (2x800 MW) and NSPCL Rourkela PP-II Expansion Project (1x250 MW) — to the State, and lay the foundation stone of the NTPC Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x660 MW), worth a total of ₹28,978 crore. He will also, as per sources, announce three national highway projects, to be developed at a cost of ₹2,045 crore, at Sambalpur.

With ‘Modi’s Guarantee’ being pitched as a major poll slogan after the party’s victory in three States in the Hindi belt, the State unit of the BJP plans to replicate the same success in Odisha. State BJP leaders add that infighting in the BJD’s cadres and a latent discontentment with the regional party on the ground could additionally work in the saffron party’s favour.