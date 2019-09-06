Other States

PM Modi’s Nagpur visit cancelled due to ‘heavy rain forecast’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File  

An official release from Maha Metro said that inauguration of the new ‘Aqua line’ of Nagpur Metro is postponed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Nagpur on Saturday has been cancelled, a press release issued by Maha Metro said on Friday evening.

Mr. Modi was to inaugurate a new segment of Nagpur Metro and some other projects during his visit to Nagpur.

A press release by Maha Metro, which is executing the metro project, said that due to the heavy rain forecast by the Meteorological Department, the Prime Minister’s visit to Nagpur on September 7 has been cancelled.

Inauguration of the new ‘Aqua line’ of Nagpur Metro stands postponed, it said.

