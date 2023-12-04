ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi unveils Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot fort in Maharashtra

December 04, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Mumbai

PM Modi paid homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who constructed several coastal and sea forts

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute after unveiling a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Sindhudurg district, on December 4, 2023. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar are also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.

Mr. Modi paid homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who constructed several coastal and sea forts, including the Sindhudurg Fort.

The Maratha empire founder's seal inspired the new naval ensign that was adopted last year when PM Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

Later on Monday, PM Modi is scheduled to witness the operational demonstration by Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day.

