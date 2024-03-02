PM Modi to unveil development projects worth more than ₹34,800 crore in Bihar

March 02, 2024 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil development projects worth more than ₹34,800 crore in Bihar on March 2.

“Besides, PM Modi will unveil multiple projects in the oil and gas sector, worth about ₹1.48 lakh crore, spread across various States, from Patna,” an official statement said.

This will be PM Modi's first visit to Bihar since the BJP-led NDA got a shot in the arm with the return of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U).

“The PM will unveil multiple development projects worth ₹21,400 crore in Aurangabad around 2.30 p.m. He will then travel to Begusarai where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than ₹13,400,” the statement said.

From the function in Begusarai, he will unveil the oil and gas sector projects which are spread across Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Punjab and Karnataka along with the KG Basin.

“Mr. Modi will dedicate the ‘first oil’ from the KG Basin to the nation and will flag off the first crude oil tanker from the ONGC Krishna Godavari deepwater project. Stringent security arrangements have been made in both the districts ahead of the PM’s visit,” officials said.

Both programmes are expected to be attended by top leaders of the NDA, including the Chief Minister. The Aurangabad and Begusarai Lok Sabha seats are at present held by the BJP.

In Aurangabad, Mr. Modi will unveil national highway projects worth more than ₹18,000 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for a six-lane bridge over the Ganga, which will be constructed parallel to the existing JP Ganga Setu.

He will dedicate to the nation three railway projects, which include the doubling of the Pataliputra-Pahleja line and a 26-km-long new line between Bandhua and Paimar.

The PM will also inaugurate 12 projects worth more than 2,190 crore under the Namami Gange scheme. This include sewerage treatment plants in Patna, Sonepur, Naugachia, and Chapra.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Unity Mall in Patna, which will be constructed at a cost of more than ₹200 crore, and provide a boost to the 'One District, One Product' project.

In Begusarai, the PM will dedicate to the nation the revived fertiliser plant of Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL) at Barauni. It has been revived at a cost of ₹9,500 crore. It will provide urea to farmers at an affordable price. He will also lay the foundation stone for the ₹11,400-crore expansion of the Barauni Refinery.