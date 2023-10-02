PM Modi to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, launch projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore

October 02, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth about Rs 19,260 crore in the state.

With an aim to boost connectivity across the country, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 11,895 crore, an official said.

Besides, he will also lay the foundation stone for five different road projects worth over Rs 1,880 crore.

The assembly polls in MP are due this year-end.

In line with the vision that everyone has a house of one's own, the 'Grih Pravesh' of over 2.2 lakh houses built under PMAY - Gramin will also be initiated by the PM.

He will also dedicate houses constructed under PMAY - Urban at a cost of around Rs 140 crore, the official said.

One of the key focus areas of the government is to provide safe and adequate drinking water to all households in the country.

Furthering this aim, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1,530 crore in Gwalior and Sheopur districts.

These projects will together benefit more than 720 villages of the region.

In a step that will further boost the health infrastructure, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of nine health centres under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. They will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 150 crore, the official said.

Besides, the prime minister will also dedicate the academic building of IIT Indore and lay the foundation stone for the hostel and other buildings on the campus.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Indore.

He will also dedicate various projects including the Integrated Industrial Township in Ujjain, IOCL bottling plant, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Divyang Sports Training Centre at Gwalior and gauge conversion of 38-km-long Gwalior-Sumaoli railway line, among others, the official added.