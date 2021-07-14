PM Modi to virtually inaugurate projects in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD

14 July 2021 22:28 IST

The railway station in Gandhinagar has been redeveloped with world-class amenities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate and dedicate to the nation a slew of key projects, including a rebuilt railway station in Gandhinagar city, along with a convention centre in his home State Gujarat on Friday. The other projects include gauge converted-cum-electrified Mahesana-Varetha line, and the newly electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section.

Mr. Modi will flag off two new trains, Gandhinagar Capital–Varanasi Superfast Express and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar and Varetha. He will also open the aquatics and robotics gallery and nature park in the Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad.

The railway station in the capital city has been redeveloped at a cost of ₹71 crore with world-class amenities, at par with modern airports.

Advertising

Advertising

The new station has been made disabled-friendly by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space etc.

Along with a station is a new hotel jointly built by the Railways and the State government.

The Mahesana-Varetha gauge conversion (55 km) has been completed at a cost of ₹293 crore. It has a total of 10 stations with four newly developed station buildings — Visnagar, Vadnagar, Kheralu and Varetha.