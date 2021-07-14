Other States

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate projects in Gujarat

Final work progressing at Gandhinagar Railway Station undergoing redevelopment which is set to be an Airport-like railway station with a 5-star hotel in its premises. File   | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate and dedicate to the nation a slew of key projects, including a rebuilt railway station in Gandhinagar city, along with a convention centre in his home State Gujarat on Friday. The other projects include gauge converted-cum-electrified Mahesana-Varetha line, and the newly electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section.

Mr. Modi will flag off two new trains, Gandhinagar Capital–Varanasi Superfast Express and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar and Varetha. He will also open the aquatics and robotics gallery and nature park in the Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad.

The railway station in the capital city has been redeveloped at a cost of ₹71 crore with world-class amenities, at par with modern airports.

The new station has been made disabled-friendly by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space etc.

Along with a station is a new hotel jointly built by the Railways and the State government.

The Mahesana-Varetha gauge conversion (55 km) has been completed at a cost of ₹293 crore. It has a total of 10 stations with four newly developed station buildings — Visnagar, Vadnagar, Kheralu and Varetha.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2021 10:30:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pm-modi-to-virtually-inaugurate-projects-in-gujarat/article35330324.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY