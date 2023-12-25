GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi to virtually distribute dues of Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore

The PM will participate in 'Mazdooron Ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samarpit' event to be held at Kankeshwari ground via video conference and hand over a cheque of ₹224 crore

December 25, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - Bhopal

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the participants of the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2023, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the participants of the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2023, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a programme and distribute dues worth ₹224 crore pertaining to workers of Hukumchand Mill in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on December 25.

The PM will participate in 'Mazdooron Ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samarpit' event to be held at Kankeshwari ground via video conference and hand over a cheque of ₹224 crore, an official release said.

The programme will mark the settlement of long pending demands of the workers. As many as 4,800 workers will benefit due to the disbursal of dues, it said.

Workers of the Hukumchand Mill fought a long legal battle for the payment of their dues after the mill in Indore was closed in 1992, and went into liquidation.

On the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh government, the state Housing & Infrastructure Development Board and labour unions sealed an agreement and the settlement amount was deposited in the high court on December 20, as per the release.

During the function, PM Modi will also virtually perform bhumipoojan of various projects worth Rs 322 crore and dedicate to the people completed projects worth Rs 105 crore.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will distribute benefits of various central schemes during the event.

Retrofitted scooters will be given to 175 differently-abled persons on the occasion, the release said.

