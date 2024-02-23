PM Modi to spend three days in West Bengal in March

February 23, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be spending three days in West Bengal in the first week of March. The visit comes at a time when the BJP is attacking the Mamata Banerjee government over reports of alleged sexual assault by Trinamool Congress leaders in Sandeshkhali and the party’s alleged attempts to protect them.

Apart from official programmes, Mr. Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Arambagh on March 1, staying overnight in the State and addressing another public meeting in Krishnanagar. He will return to West Bengal on March 6 to address a women’s rally.

BJP president for West Bengal, Sukanta Majumdar, said that women who had complained against Trinamool leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual coercion will be assisted by the State unit, if they sought a meeting with Mr. Modi.

“We came to know that the Prime Minister will be visiting the State on March 6. If the mothers and sisters of Sandeshkhali want to meet Mr. Modi, we will definitely arrange it,” Mr. Majumdar said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to visit West Bengal twice, starting on February 28.

The BJP has been raising the pitch on the accusations against Mr. Sheikh, who has been absconding since Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had been attacked by elements considered linked to him during a raid related to a ration scam case on January 5.

A 20 minute documentary was released by the BJP on the Sandeshkhali accusations, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of “stoking flames instead of restoring peace.”

