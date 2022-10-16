PM Modi to launch PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards distribution in Gujarat on October 17

The Ayushman PVC cards are to be distributed to more than 50 lakh beneficiaries under the PMJAY-MA scheme in Gujarat

PTI Ahmedabad:
October 16, 2022 17:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday attend an event to distribute Ayushman cards to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana–Ma Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) scheme in Gujarat, an official said on Sunday.

Mr. Modi will join the programme organised in Gandhinagar at 4 p.m. in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel via video conference, and will also interact with three beneficiaries, an official release said.

Also Read
Focus is on increasing scale, scope of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, says NHA CEO

The Ayushman PVC cards (made of polyvinyl chloride material which can be carried easily) are to be distributed to more than 50 lakh beneficiaries under the PMJAY-MA scheme in Gujarat, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre’s PMJAY scheme of providing healthcare facilities to the economically weaker sections was integrated with Gujarat’s Mukhyamantri Amrutam and Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya healthcare schemes in 2019.

As a result, all beneficiaries of the State schemes were eligible to get PMJAY-MA cards, the release said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Cards issued to 1.58 crore beneficiaries, says State government

Since the integration of the two schemes, PMJAY-MA cards were issued to 1.58 crore beneficiaries in Gujarat, the State government said.

“From September 2021 till date, more than 50 lakh cards have been issued under the chief minister’s leadership. Newly printed Ayushman PVC cards will be given to these beneficiaries,” the release said.

Gujarat’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare Rushikesh Patel will attend the State-level programme. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will join the event virtually.

The Ayushman PVC cards are being given to beneficiaries as per the National Health Authority (NHA) guidelines.

At least 50 lakh PVC cards have been printed in Gujarat and delivered to the respective chief district health officers/medical officers. The Ayushman PVC cards will be distributed at the village level, it was stated.

Under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, the world’s largest health insurance scheme, health cover of up to ₹5 lakh is provided per family, as per the government website.

After the announcement of the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY in 2019, the Gujarat government integrated the Mukhyamantri Amrutam and Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya schemes with it, and beneficiaries of these three schemes were issued co-branded cards under the PMJAY-MA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Gujarat
health
healthcare policy

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app