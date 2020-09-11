PM Modi to launch, inaugurate projects worth ₹16K crore in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and inaugurate development works worth over ₹ 16,000 crore in the next 10 days in poll-bound Bihar, sources said on Friday. These multiple projects will improve infrastructure and ease of living for the people of Bihar, they said.

The sources said that the projects pertain to a number of sectors, including LPG pipeline, LPG bottling plant, sewage treatment plant under Namami Gange, water supply schemes, riverfront development project, new railway line, railway bridge, electrification of various sections, and construction of highways and bridges.

The prime minister will also be interacting with the people of the state during these programmes, they said.

“The total cost of these projects exceed ₹ 16,000 crore, thus leveraging public expenditure to act as a major driver of growth in times of COVID-19,” a source said.

Assembly polls are due in Bihar in October-November.