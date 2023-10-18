HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi to launch 511 rural skill development centres in Maharashtra

The PMO said in a statement that these centres are being established across 34 rural districts of Maharashtra.

October 18, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 511 rural skill development centres in the name of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan in Maharashtra on October 19 via video conferencing.

The PMO said in a statement that these centres are being established across 34 rural districts of Maharashtra.

They will conduct skill development training programs across various sectors to provide employment opportunities to the rural youth, it said.

"Each centre will train about 100 youngsters in at least two vocational courses. The training is being provided by empanelled industry partners and agencies under the National Skill Development Council," the statement added. 

They will help the region make significant strides towards developing a more competent and skilled manpower, it said. Mahajan was a leading national leader of the BJP and died at the age of 56.

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.