PM Modi to inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse, new integrated terminal building at Surat airport

December 17, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - Surat

The Surat Diamond Bourse will be the world's largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business, as per an official statement

PTI

As the gateway to the Surat city, the terminal building has been designed with its local culture and heritage ensuring that the essence should reflect both in the interior and exterior, creating a sense of place for the visitors. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Surat airport in Gujarat and the Surat Diamond Bourse on Sunday.

The new integrated terminal building at the Surat airport is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours and has a provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3,000 passengers with the annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers, it said.

The Surat Diamond Bourse building, the world's largest office complex with more than 67 lakh square feet of floor area, is located at Khajod village near Surat city.

It will be a global centre for trading of both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.

It will comprise a state-of-the-art 'Customs Clearance House' for import and export, jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and facility of international banking and safe vaults, the statement said.

