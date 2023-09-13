PM Modi to inaugurate infra projects worth ₹57,050 crore in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

September 13, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for infrastructural projects worth ₹57,050 crore in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 14.

Mr. Modi will reach Bina in Madhya Pradesh where he will lay the foundation stone for projects worth more than ₹50,700 crore, including a petrochemical complex at Bina refinery, run by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and 10 new industrial projects across the State.

This state-of-the-art refinery will be developed at a cost of ₹49,000 crore, and will produce about 1200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene, which are a vital component for various sectors such as textiles, packaging, pharma, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

10 industrial projects

The 10 industrial projects include power and renewable energy manufacturing zone in Narmadapuram district (₹460 crore); two IT parks in Indore (₹550 crore); a mega industrial park in Ratlam (₹460 crore) which will be a major hub for textiles, auto, pharma; and six new industrial areas at Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram and Maksi at a cumulative cost of ₹310 crore.

Later, he will reach Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, where he will dedicate rail sector projects worth ₹6,350 crore. The projects include Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I which includes a third rail line between Champa to Jamga, third rail line between Pendra Road to Anuppur and the MGR (Merry-Go-Round) system connecting Talaipalli coal mine to the NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station (STPS). The projects will facilitate movement for both passengers and freight traffic.

The Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I is being developed under PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity and consists of a 124.8 km rail line from Kharsia to Dharamjaygarh, including a spur line to Gare-Pelma and 3 feeder lines connecting Chhal, Baroud, Durgapur and other coal mines.

The rail line, built at a cost of ₹3,055 crore, is equipped with electrified broad gauge level crossings and free part double line with passenger amenities. It will provide rail connectivity for coal transportation from Mand-Raigarh coalfields located in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

The third rail line between Pendra Road to Anuppur is 50-km-long and is built at a cost of ₹516 crore. The 98-km third line between Champa and Jamga rail section is built at a cost of ₹796 crore.

MGR system

The 65-km-long electrified MGR (Merry-Go-Round) system will deliver low-cost, high-grade coal from NTPC’s Talaipalli coal mine to 1600 MW NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station in Chhattisgarh. This will boost the generation of low cost and reliable power from NTPC Lara. The MGR system, built at a cost of more than ₹2,070 crore, is meant to improve coal transportation from coal mines to power stations.

Mr. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for 50-bed critical care blocks in nine districts of Chhattisgarh. The nine critical care blocks will be built under Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at Durg, Kondagaon, Rajnandgaon, Gariaband, Jashpur, Surajpur, Surguja, Bastar and Raigarh districts, at a total cost of more than ₹210 crore.

He will also distribute one lakh sickle cell counselling cards to the screened population. The distribution of sickle cell counselling cards is being done under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSAEM), which was launched in July 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.