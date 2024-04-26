ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to hold six rallies and a roadshow in Gujarat

April 26, 2024 04:03 am | Updated 04:03 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Congress has also planned a mega rally to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat will intensify with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi scheduled to hold rallies and roadshows in the State from next week. 

The PM is set to address as many as six rallies on May 1 and 2 across Kutch-Saurashtra, and north and central Gujarat, as per the schedule released by the BJP. 

The Prime Minister will begin with a roadshow in Vadodara, followed by public gatherings in Banaskantha and Anand on May 1.

As PM Modi targets Congress, phase 2 campaign ends on a sour note

On May 2, he will address rallies in Surendranagar, Bharuch, and Sabarkantha.

In preparation for the PM’s campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to hold public meetings across the State from April 25 to 27, beginning with Bardoli in south Gujarat.

From the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Valsad constituency while Rahul Gandhi is set to address a mega rally in Patan in north Gujarat. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and others will also take part in the campaign in Gujarat. 

Elections to all the 26 Lok Sabha seats of the State will be held on May 7, in the third phase.

