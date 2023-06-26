PM Modi to flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains in Madhya Pradesh

June 26, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on June 27 to flag off five Vande Bharat Trains from the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal. The Vande Bharat trains will ply from Bhopal to Indore, Bhopal to Jabalpur, Ranchi to Patna, Dharwad to Bengaluru and Goa to Mumbai

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will facilitate easy and fast travel between two important cities of Madhya Pradesh and will improve the connectivity of the cultural, tourist and religious places in the region, said an Indian Railways spokesperson.

Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect the Mahakaushal Region in Jabalpur to the Central Region of Madhya Pradesh. Tourist places in the region will also be benefitted from the improved connectivity.

The Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students and businessmen, the spokesperson added.

Dharwad–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities like Dharwad and Hubballi in Karnataka with State Capital Bengaluru. The spokesperson said that it will immensely benefit the likes of tourists, students and industrialists in the region.

Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station and help boost tourism in both Goa and Maharashtra, the spokesperson said.