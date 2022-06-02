PM Modi to flag off Uttar Pradesh’s investment projects of ₹80,000 cr on June 3

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal and Anant Ambani are among the bigwigs from the corporate world who are slated to attend the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the third “ground-breaking” ceremony in Uttar Pradesh on June 3 that aims to draw investments of more than ₹80,000 crore into the State. This is the third such event held in the last four years to get under way the foundation-laying of major infrastructure projects in the State.

"The ground-breaking event will see investment of ₹80,000 crore, which is a record," Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta "Nandi" told reporters in Lucknow, on June 2.

“The investments will fund at least 805 projects in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector, 275 in agriculture and allied industries and 65 in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies,” an official release said.

“Among other projects, there will be six related to education worth ₹1,183 crore; seven related to dairy worth ₹489 crore; and six in animal husbandry worth ₹224 crore,” the release said. The State has 90 lakh MSMEs — the highest — that constitute 14.2% of all such projects in the country.

In a ground-breaking ceremony 3.0, a total of ₹4,459 crore will be pumped into new MSMEs being set up in the State. Two of these units will be started in Agra, three in Aligarh, two in Amethi, one in Ayodhya, seven in Barabanki, two in Bareilly, one in Chandauli, one in Etawah, two in Fatehpur, one in Firozabad, and 40 in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, among other places the State.

“The cash will flow to fund seven data centres worth ₹19,928 crore and 13 infrastructure projects worth ₹6,632 crore,” the statement said. Projects in agriculture and allied industries will get ₹11,297 crore, IT and electronics ₹7,876 crore and manufacturing ₹6,227 crore, it said.

All roads leading up to the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, where the event is going to be held on June 3, have been spruced up with painting of streetlight poles and the divider. Arrangement of special lights too has been made to create a festival-like mood. Elaborate security arrangements are being ensured at the venue with heavy deployment of police personnel.

The first ground-breaking ceremony was held on July 29, 2018 and second one on July 28, 2019. The events were held to bring into effect the MoUs signed during the U.P. Investors Summit, held on February 21-22, 2018.

During the first groundbreaking ceremony, 81 projects worth more than ₹61,500 crore went under way, while in the second in series, foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than ₹67,000 crore was laid.