GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi to address rally in Srinagar on March 7: BJP

The BJP is pushing hard to win the newly-carved Parliamentary constituency of Anantnag-Rajouri, which has a significant population of Paharis and Gujjars

March 01, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
A file photo of Prime MInister Narendra Modi

A file photo of Prime MInister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was finalising preparations on Thursday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srinagar on March 7. This is the first such tour of the Valley since the Centre abrogated Article 370 in 2019.

“Preparations for PM Modi’s Srinagar visit have been given final shape. The date has been confirmed as March 7,” BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said.

A number of BJP leaders from the Valley met in Srinagar to draw up a plan for his visit. Sources said senior State BJP leaders, including state president Ravinder Raina and Ashok Koul, will arrive in Srinagar on March 2 “to meet BJP members and ensure participation of locals in the PM’s function”. 

“PM Modi is scheduled to address a public rally. He will also meet a number of delegations during his stay in Srinagar,” Mr. Thakur said.

This comes as the country draws closer to Lok Sabha polls. Sources said party members asked the PM to address a public rally in south Kashmir. The BJP is pushing hard to win the newly-carved Parliamentary constituency of Anantnag-Rajouri, which has a significant population of Paharis and Gujjars.

“Kashmir remains close to the heart of PM Modi. He celebrated Diwali in Srinagar when floods hit the Valley. His popular radio programme ‘Mann ki baat’ always mentions Kashmir, whether it’s nadru farming (lotus stem), snow cricket or tourism. PM Modi has a lot of love and affection for the people of J&K,” Mr. Thakur said.  

This will be the second visit by the PM to J&K since February 20. He addressed a rally in Jammu and interacted with a number of beneficiaries of central schemes. He also dedicated projects worth ₹32,000 crore to the State in Jammu.

His visit to Kashmir will prepare the party cadre, whose number has grown over the past four years, and help them gear up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party intends to increase its tally from the two seats it holds in Jammu.

Related Topics

Srinagar / Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.