PM Modi to address rally in Srinagar on March 7: BJP

March 01, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was finalising preparations on Thursday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srinagar on March 7. This is the first such tour of the Valley since the Centre abrogated Article 370 in 2019.

“Preparations for PM Modi’s Srinagar visit have been given final shape. The date has been confirmed as March 7,” BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said.

A number of BJP leaders from the Valley met in Srinagar to draw up a plan for his visit. Sources said senior State BJP leaders, including state president Ravinder Raina and Ashok Koul, will arrive in Srinagar on March 2 “to meet BJP members and ensure participation of locals in the PM’s function”.

“PM Modi is scheduled to address a public rally. He will also meet a number of delegations during his stay in Srinagar,” Mr. Thakur said.

This comes as the country draws closer to Lok Sabha polls. Sources said party members asked the PM to address a public rally in south Kashmir. The BJP is pushing hard to win the newly-carved Parliamentary constituency of Anantnag-Rajouri, which has a significant population of Paharis and Gujjars.

“Kashmir remains close to the heart of PM Modi. He celebrated Diwali in Srinagar when floods hit the Valley. His popular radio programme ‘Mann ki baat’ always mentions Kashmir, whether it’s nadru farming (lotus stem), snow cricket or tourism. PM Modi has a lot of love and affection for the people of J&K,” Mr. Thakur said.

This will be the second visit by the PM to J&K since February 20. He addressed a rally in Jammu and interacted with a number of beneficiaries of central schemes. He also dedicated projects worth ₹32,000 crore to the State in Jammu.

His visit to Kashmir will prepare the party cadre, whose number has grown over the past four years, and help them gear up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party intends to increase its tally from the two seats it holds in Jammu.