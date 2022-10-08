PM Modi to address public meeting in HP's Chamba on October 13

PTI October 08, 2022 16:12 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of developmental initiatives at Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on October 13, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday. This will be Mr. Modi's second visit to the hill state in nine days. Earlier, he visited Bilaspur and Kullu districts on October 5. Also Read PM inaugurates AIIMS, Bilaspur In a statement, Mr. Thakur said the prime minister will address a public meeting at the famous Chamba Chowgan during his visit. The prime minister will also inaugurate 180 MW Bajoli hydro electric project, lay foundation stones of 48 MW Chanju-III hydro electric project and 30.5 MW Deothal Chanju hydro electric project, the chief minister said, adding that Modi will also launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III) on October 13.



