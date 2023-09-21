HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi to address mega meet of BJP workers in poll-bound M.P. on Sept. 25

This will be PM Modi’s third visit to the State in the past 45 days, an indication of the BJP’s attempt to retain power in the central State by leveraging his popularity

September 21, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a large gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal on September 25 to mark the formal culmination of the party’s five ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ being held to reach out to the masses before the year-end assembly polls in M.P., a party leader said on September 21.

This will be PM Modi’s third visit to the State in the past 45 days, an indication of the BJP’s attempt to retain power in the central State by leveraging his popularity.

ALSO READ
BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls, 39 for M.P. elections

“Modiji is going to address a 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya (Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder),” State BJP media cell in-charge Ashish Agrawal told PTI on Thursday. Bharatiya Jana Sangh was the forerunner to the BJP.

He said the final minute-to-minute programme is not yet out.

The BJP has set an ambitious target of cobbling up 10 lakh people for PM Modi’s address, said party insiders. With the mega event, it wants to showcase its strength ahead of the polls, they said.

The BJP rolled out five yatras – mass contact programme – early this month, with party president J.P. Nadda flagging off the first one from Chitrakoot in Satna on September 3.

Also Read | Congress nowhere in poll race in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

These yatras are meant to cover more than 10,500 kilometres in 210 of the State’s 230 assembly constituencies before culminating into a mega workers' meet in Bhopal on September 25, party leaders said.

In the run-up to the M.P. Assembly polls, the BJP has come up with the slogan “abki bar 150 par” (victory in more than 150 seats this time).

In the November 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 114 of the State’s 230 seats, while the BJP finished second with 109 seats.

Also Read | BJP will win more than 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, says Nadda

The Congress formed a coalition government with the support of Independents, BSP, and SP under Kamal Nath. However, it collapsed after 15 months when a string of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, now a Union minister, joined the BJP, paving the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / state politics / election / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.