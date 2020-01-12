PM Modi takes a dig at Mamata, asks why would Bengal implement schemes with no ‘cut money’

Raising the issue of non-implementation of Central government schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government asking why schemes involving direct benefits where there was no intermediary, ‘cut money’ or involvement of syndicates be implemented in the State.

“Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, 8 crore farmers have benefited as about ₹43,000 crores have been transferred to their account through direct transfer. There is intermediary, no ‘cut money’, no syndicate. When there is a direct transfer, no ‘cut money’ is involved, syndicate does not get anything. Why would someone try to implement such a scheme,” Mr. Modi said taking a swipe at Ms. Banerjee’s government for non-implementation of such schemes.

Speaking at the event in Kolkata to mark the sesquicenentary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT), the Prime Minister said that he was in pain that benefits of Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi did not reach the people of West Bengal.

“I pray to God that good sense prevails over the policy-makers of Bengal,” the Prime Minister said, adding that people of Bengal had made up their mind that nobody could deprive the poor of Bengal from such benefits. Meanwhile, Ms. Banerjee, who was scheduled to participate at the KoPT event, gave it a miss.

KoPT to be named Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port

During the event, the Prime Minister announced that the KoPT would be christened Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust. Mr. Modi said that Mookerjee had set up the foundation of industrialisation but his contributions were largely ignored. “Kolkata Port will now be known as Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port,” the Prime Minister announced. Mookerjee, the founder of Jana Sangh, had served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s Cabinet.

Mr. Modi also emphasised on port-led development in the country and said that Kolkata assumed significance because it served as the convergence of ports and inland waterways in the country. Work was in progress to enable large ships to ply in the Ganga by 2021. The Centre was also promoting cruise tourism and wanted to take the number of cruise ships in the country from about 150 to 1,000, he said.