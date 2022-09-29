PM Modi reaches Gujarat on two-day State visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Surat to hold a roadshow and launch new projects. Photo: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Surat kickstarting his two-day visit to his home State Gujarat to launch and lay the cornerstone for a number of projects as well as the 36th National Games, which are being held for the first time in the State.

Besides, the Prime Minister will also hold roadshows and rallies in Surat, Bhavnagar and Ambaji north Gujarat in what is being seen as a major political outreach by the Mr. Modi before the announcement of the State’s assembly polls schedule.

The State goes for the Assembly polls in November December this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently in power and has ruled Gujarat since 1998 is putting forth all of its resources to win seventh consecutive assembly polls in the Atate, a record for the saffron party.

In Surat from where the Prime Minister has kickstarted his two day visit, he is holding a 2.5 km long roadshow and address a crowd in the Limbayat area of the city. He will also be launching several projects totaling ₹3,400 crore, including the opening of the main entrance gate and phase-1 construction of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) city.

Mr. Modi was received by the State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Paatil at the airport.

After Surat, the Prime Minister will arrive in Bhavnagar to launch projects worth nearly ₹6,000 crore, including laying the foundation stone for the world’s first CNG terminal and a brownfield port besides other projects for Amreli and Botad district.

In Bhavnagar also, Mr. Modi is slated to lead a two-kilometer long road show through the city before addressing a gathering in the city.

He will fly to Ahmedabad from Bhavnagar to inaugurate the sports gala event 36th National Games. The Prime Minister will declare open the Games at a spectacular ceremony at the Narendra Modi stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.

Subsequently, he will also be present at the Navratri event held by the Gujarat government in Ahmedabad at the GMDC ground.

The city has been decorated with posters and hoardings all across to show the importance the 36th National Games, which are being held for the first time in the State.

As one lands at Ahmedabad airport or arrive at Kalupur railway station, life-size posters and hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel can be seen welcoming the delegates and athletes arriving for the event, which is being held after a gap of seven years.

All major junctions and important crossroads across Ahmedabad and other cities are plastered with giant hoardings and life size pictures of PM Modi and others with theme of the National Games.

On the eve of the inauguration on Wednesday night, around 600 'Made in India' drones put up a scintillating display over the Sabarmati Riverfront, which has been decorated with lights and

The drone show was organized to mark the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Ahmedabad and also to mark the opening of the National Games.