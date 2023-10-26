PM Modi raising Ram Mandir for poll gains, scared of caste census: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

October 26, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - Kolkata

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of raising the Ram Mandir issue just ahead of elections to five States and next year’s Lok Sabha polls for gains.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “ scared” of the Opposition parties’ push for caste census since it might hit the BJP’s plan to bring about a divide based on religion before the 2024 general election.

“Ram Mandir has no connection with politics. Indians have been worshipping Ram for thousands of years. Suddenly, Mr. Modi has become a Ram bhakt and is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion,” the Berhampore MP said in West Bengal’s Murshidabad.

“The Opposition parties’ demand for caste census has hurt the BJP because it may cause some hindrances to its electoral plans. That is why a scared Modi is trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the country, saying caste census will be dangerous for India,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

The West Bengal PCC chief was reacting to Mr. Modi’s remark at a Dussehra event in New Delhi on Tuesday that the Ram temple will be inaugurated in January.

