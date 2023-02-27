ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi praises Odisha woman for ‘waste to wealth’ efforts

February 27, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Bhubaneswar

The Prime Minister was sharing his thoughts in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Odisha's Kamala Moharana for her efforts in turning discarded materials into goods that can be used.

He praised the woman from Kendrapara district while sharing his thoughts in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

"Friends, waste to wealth is also an important dimension of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Kamala Moharana, a sister from Kendrapada district of Odisha, runs a self-help group [SHG]. The women of this group make many things such as baskets and mobile stands from milk pouches and other plastic packing materials," the PM said.

"If we resolve, we can make a huge contribution towards a clean India. At least we should all take a pledge to replace plastic bags with cloth bags," he added.

Reacting to Mr. Modi mentioning her, Ms. Moharana said she was delighted that the PM has recognised her work.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "Thanks Kamala Mohaparna for making yourself and others self-sufficient by making use of waste to wealth."

CONNECT WITH US