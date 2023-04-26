ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi pays respect to former Punjab CM and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

April 26, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - Chandigarh

Mr. Badal, the 95-year-old SAD patriarch was undergoing treatment at the hospital following uneasiness while breathing. 

The Hindu Bureau

PM Modi on Wednesday paid his last respect to former Punjab CM and Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away on April 25. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his last respect to former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away on April 25, after a brief illness at a private hospital in Punjab’s Mohali.

Mr. Modi reached Chandigarh and paid tribute to late Mr. Badal at the office of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), where mortal remains of Mr. Badal were kept for people to pay homage. The cremation will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Mr. Badal’s native Badal village in Muktsar district. 

He was admitted to the hospital on April 16, 2023, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. Later, on April 18, he was shifted to the medical ICU as his respiratory condition worsened. Eventually, he succumbed to his illness.

