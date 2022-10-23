PM Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, on October 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 23 offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is his first visit to Ayodhya after a "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an "aarti". Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das applied vermillion on his forehead.

Mr. Modi was also briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He will be attending the Deepotsav celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, on October 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

‘Values inculcated by Lord Ram inspiration for sabka saath, sabka vikas’

The Prime Minister said the values inculcated by Lord Ram through his words, thoughts and rule are the inspiration for “sabka saath, sabka vikas”.

These are also a basis for “sabka vishwas, sabka prayas”, he said.

Addressing a gathering at the Ram Katha park where a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Sita was performed, Mr. Modi said he got the opportunity of having the deity’s “darshan” due to his blessings.

“I am happy that people of Ayodhya, entire U.P. and world are witnessing this event. As we are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’, the determination like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights,” he said.

The PM said Lord Ram’s ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in next 25 years and give the “courage to achieve the most difficult goals”.

Mr. Modi will witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Around 6.30 p.m., the Prime Minister will witness an "aarti" on the banks of the Saryu, which will be followed by the launch of the Deepotsav celebrations, a statement said.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa had said over 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit as part of the Deepotsav celebrations by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank.

The rest will be placed at important intersections and spots in the town.

Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different States will also be presented during the Deepotsav.