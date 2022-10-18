PM Modi likely to be in Ayodhya on October 23

PM Modi will also attend 'Deepotsav' and 'aarti' ceremonies and inspect the ongoing construction of the Ram temple

PTI New Delhi
October 18, 2022 10:15 IST

PM Modi will also witness green and digital fireworks on the banks of the Saryu river during the Ayodhya visit. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to offer 'puja' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, a day ahead of Diwali, official sources have said.

During his visit to the temple town on Sunday evening, PM Modi will also attend 'Deepotsav' and 'aarti' ceremonies and inspect the ongoing construction of the Ram temple.

Sources said Mr. Modi will also witness green and digital fireworks on the banks of Saryu river.

PM Modi is also expected to visit the famous temples at Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand on Friday.

Besides performing 'puja' at the temples, PM Modi will also inspect development works at the two famous pilgrimage centres.

