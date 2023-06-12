PM Modi leader by democratic choice, Rahul Gandhi by dynastic chant: Former Union Minister Naqvi

June 12, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Wayanad

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on June 12 said that whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a democratically elected leader, Rahul Gandhi was a leader in the Congress “by dynastic chant”.

Mr. Naqvi while speaking at a press conference in Wayanad, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Mr. Rahul Gandhi before his disqualification, said there was huge difference between a “leader by choice” and a “leader by chance”.

“While Modi-ji is a leader by democratic choice, Mr. Rahul Gandhi is a leader by dynastic chant,” he said.

He claimed that India’s global stature had grown significantly under the “dynamic leadership” of PM Modi due to his efforts to eradicate corruption, communalism and casteism and making “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

Mr. Naqvi, who is on a three-day visit to Kerala, said that every welfare scheme launched by the Centre was focussed on the needy as Mr. Modi came from a humble background and understood the pain of the common man.

“Development with dignity, empowerment without discrimination is the mantra of the Modi government,” he said.

Stressing that a leader became great not through the power of office held by him but by his commitment, courage and conviction to empower the nation, Mr. Naqvi said that under Modi’s leadership people had benefited greatly from various schemes like PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

As part of his visit, Naqvi participated in various people-centric programmes in Wayanad, which included a ‘Pushparchana’ or offering of flowers at Vythiri Karinthandan Smrithi Mandapam, visiting the New International IT Company at Bathery, interacting with farmers at Pulpally, as well as meeting with tribals at their colony in Chethalayam.

