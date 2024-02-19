GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham temple in Uttar Pradesh

The Prime Minister will also address a gathering on the occasion

February 19, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - Sambhal (UP)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participates in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham at Ainchoda Kamboh in Sambhal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participates in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham at Ainchoda Kamboh in Sambhal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19 laid the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal.

Mr. Modi, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, also unveiled a model of the temple.

PM Modi participates in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham at Ainchoda Kamboh in Sambhal.

PM Modi participates in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham at Ainchoda Kamboh in Sambhal. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Prime Minister will also address a gathering on the occasion.

The Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Krishnam.

The programme was attended by seers and religious leaders from across the country.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.