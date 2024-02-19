PM Modi lays foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham temple in Uttar Pradesh

February 19, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - Sambhal (UP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19 laid the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal.

Mr. Modi, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, also unveiled a model of the temple.

The Prime Minister will also address a gathering on the occasion.

The Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Krishnam.

The programme was attended by seers and religious leaders from across the country.