PM Modi lays foundation stone of four Rajasthan medical colleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of CIPET-Jaipur and foundation stone laying of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan, via video conferencing in New Delhi, September 30, 2021 | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Jaipur: 30 September 2021 13:21 IST
He also inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 virtually laid the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan.

He also inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (IPT) located in Sitapura, Jaipur.

The medical colleges are based in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa.

Brief video presentations on the medical colleges and institutes were shown in the programme.

