Other StatesJaipur: 30 September 2021 13:21 IST
PM Modi lays foundation stone of four Rajasthan medical colleges
Updated: 30 September 2021 13:21 IST
He also inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 virtually laid the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan.
He also inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (IPT) located in Sitapura, Jaipur.
The medical colleges are based in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa.
Brief video presentations on the medical colleges and institutes were shown in the programme.
