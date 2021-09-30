PM Modi lays foundation stone of four Rajasthan medical colleges

Jaipur:

He also inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 virtually laid the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan.

He also inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (IPT) located in Sitapura, Jaipur.

The medical colleges are based in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa.

Brief video presentations on the medical colleges and institutes were shown in the programme.