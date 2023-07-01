PM Modi launches Sickle Cell Anemia eradication mission

July 01, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 warned the people of Madhya Pradesh to beware of those political parties that give false guarantees to people.

The Prime Minister on July 1 was in Shahdol district of the poll-bound State to inaugurate National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission.

Speaking at the launch of the mission, Mr. Modi said that Sickle Cell Anemia will be eradicated from India in mission mode by 2047.

“Out of total number of people suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia in world, half of them are in India. India is working towards eradicating TB completely by 2025,” PM Modi said.

He kickstarted the distribution of about 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in Madhya Pradesh and also inaugurated the distribution of 1 crore PVC Ayushman cards.

He further assured that the Ayushman Card is a guarantee of 5 lakh treatment in hospitals. “It is guarantee of Modi,” he asserted.

Talking about Rani Durgavati’s 500th birth anniversary, he said it will be celebrated across India and stamps will be released.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya too was present at the launch.