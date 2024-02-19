ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi launches 14,000 projects worth ₹10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh

February 19, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Lucknow

The projects relate to sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, and education.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than ₹10 lakh crore at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.

Several industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian companies, and many foreign envoys also attended the programme.

