PM Modi launches 14,000 projects worth ₹10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh

February 19, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than ₹10 lakh crore at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit.

The projects relate to sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, and education.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian companies, and many foreign envoys also attended the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.