PM Modi lauds election of Droupadi Murmu as first tribal woman President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan first time after her assumption of office on July 25. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 29, 2022 04:25 IST

A dream of an inclusive democracy envisaged by the country’s founding fathers has been realised, he says during Gujarat visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the election of Droupadi Murmu, saying that a dream of an inclusive democracy envisaged by the country’s founding fathers has been realised.

“At an important milestone of 75 years of Independence, a coincidence has happened. For the first time, a daughter of India, from the tribal community, has reached the highest constitutional post of the country. The country has made Droupadi Murmu the President of 130 crore people,” he said.

“Our government has decided that the entire country will celebrate tribal God Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as Janjati Gaurav Diwas. Our government is also planning a museum in memory of the tribal freedom struggle.”

He added that during his reign as Prime Minister, he ensured national recognition of the tribal community’s contribution in the country’s freedom struggle.

He said this while addressing a gathering of dairy farmers and tribals in north Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district where he launched new projects and inaugurated newly developed projects set up by Sabar Dairy.

Sabar Dairy in Sabarkantha is part of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which manufactures and markets milk and a whole range of dairy products under the Amul brand across the country.

He also facilitated the beneficiaries of the government schemes and interacted with women dairy farmers of the district.

This was the Prime Minister’s sixth visit to his poll-bound home State of Gujarat since March this year. He will also be coming on Friday to inaugurate a bullion exchange at GIFT city in Gandhinagar.

Mr. Modi also mentioned the Pal-Dadhvav tribal massacre that had taken place in the region, which is now Sabarkantha district in north Gujarat, in 1922.

He also recalled the leader of the tribals, Motilal Tejawat, who led the tribal protest against the British during the colonial period.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the projects the BJP government at the Centre and in Gujarat had taken up related to road connectivity and infrastructure, water and irrigation, health and education, pilgrimage development.