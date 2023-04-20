PM Modi lauds Assam’s Kamakhya corridor initiative

April 20, 2023 02:20 am | Updated April 19, 2023 11:26 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, appreciated Assam’s “landmark” Maa Kamakhya initiative and hoped it would be like the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi and Shree Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain.

Taking to Twitter on April 18, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a glimpse of how the renovated Maa Kamakhya corridor would look like in the near future.

“The best part is, once completed, Maa Kamakhya corridor will provide ease of access to our divyang and elderly pilgrims,” he said in response to a tweet of appreciation from his Tripura counterpart, Manik Saha.

Responding to Mr. Sarma’s tweet, the Prime Minister said: “I am sure Maa Kamakhya corridor will be a landmark initiative. Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok have been transformative as far as the spiritual experience is concerned. Equally important is the fact that tourism is enhanced and the local economy gets a boost.”

Atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati adjoining the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River, the Kamakhya temple is one of the oldest and most revered centres of Tantric practices. It is believed that the ancient demon king, Narakasura had the temple built in honour of Goddess Kamakhya.

The temple was rebuilt under the patronage of Naranarayan, the last ruler of the undivided Kamata kingdom that straddled present-day Assam, Bangladesh, and West Bengal.