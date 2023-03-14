ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi is afraid of AAP: Kejriwal in Madhya Pradesh

March 14, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - Bhopal

Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann arrived here to address a rally of party workers amid AAP’s attempt to expand its base in MP

PTI

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on March 14 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the AAP and that he (Mr. Modi) would suffer in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Modiji is afraid of AAP as the way we have performed in Gujarat, like challenging a tiger in its den and the way people supported us..,” Mr. Kejriwal told reporters outside the State hangar when asked about ruling BJP targeting opposition leaders in the country.

In last year’s Gujarat elections, the BJP won a record 156 seats in the 182-member house. AAP opened its account in the state with five seats and a vote share of nearly 13%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann arrived here to address a rally of party workers amid AAP’s attempt to expand its base in MP, where Assembly polls are due later this year. The party has declared that it would contest in all 230 constituencies in the State.

Since Independence, Mr. Kejriwal said, the Congress ruled the State for 45 years while the BJP has been at the helm for nearly 30 years. People are fed up with them as nothing happened and there was no alternative available in the State, he said.

“Now, AAP is a viable option for them,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

Asked about next year’s Lok Sabha polls, he said Mr. Modi will suffer in the Parliamentary elections this time.

AAP, which swept the Punjab polls last year, is buoyed up by its performance in the Madhya Pradesh urban local body polls in July-August 2022, where it claimed it had garnered 6.3% of the vote share.

It had fielded 1,500 candidates for local body polls and the party managed to win the mayor's post in Singrauli in the state's Vindh region.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US