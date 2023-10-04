PM Modi introduced ‘report card’ politics: Nadda

October 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Jaipur

BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Modi has changed the culture prevalent under the Congress rule of making attractive promises and forgetting about them after elections and has instead introduced "report card politics".

Addressing an election event in Jaipur, he claimed the Congress aims to come to power for "loot, appeasement and corruption" whereas BJP intends to empower the poor, deprived, women, youth and farmers.

“The Congress party ruled for a long time. But their rule was such that they made promises, then forgot about them and would make new and attractive promises to the public in the next election.”

"But Modi ji changed this culture and started report card politics," he said, adding the BJP members believe in service, good governance and the welfare of the poor.

He also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over issues of crime against women, corruption and appeasement. He alleged that the Gehlot government spent five years in tug of war and its MLAs looted the state.

The BJP chief said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi goes to other states when there are crimes against women, "but in Rajasthan, she only goes to Ranthambore".

Mr. Nadda was addressing a gathering before the launch of a campaign under which the BJP will seek suggestions from people regarding the election manifesto.

"When the BJP brings out a manifesto, it is not just a political document but it is our target for the future," he said.

BJP in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh, state president CP Joshi, former CM Vasundhara Raje, Union minister and convener of the manifesto committee Arun Meghwal, leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

