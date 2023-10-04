HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi introduced ‘report card’ politics: Nadda

BJP members believe in service, good governance and the welfare of the poor: BJP chief

October 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
BJP National President JP Nadda, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and other leaders during the launch of party’s ‘Apno Rajasthan - Sujhav Aapka Sankalp Hamara’ campaign ahead the assembly elections, at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, on Oct. 4, 2023.

BJP National President JP Nadda, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and other leaders during the launch of party’s ‘Apno Rajasthan - Sujhav Aapka Sankalp Hamara’ campaign ahead the assembly elections, at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, on Oct. 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Modi has changed the culture prevalent under the Congress rule of making attractive promises and forgetting about them after elections and has instead introduced "report card politics".

Addressing an election event in Jaipur, he claimed the Congress aims to come to power for "loot, appeasement and corruption" whereas BJP intends to empower the poor, deprived, women, youth and farmers.

“The Congress party ruled for a long time. But their rule was such that they made promises, then forgot about them and would make new and attractive promises to the public in the next election.”

"But Modi ji changed this culture and started report card politics," he said, adding the BJP members believe in service, good governance and the welfare of the poor.

He also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over issues of crime against women, corruption and appeasement. He alleged that the Gehlot government spent five years in tug of war and its MLAs looted the state.

The BJP chief said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi goes to other states when there are crimes against women, "but in Rajasthan, she only goes to Ranthambore".

Mr. Nadda was addressing a gathering before the launch of a campaign under which the BJP will seek suggestions from people regarding the election manifesto.

"When the BJP brings out a manifesto, it is not just a political document but it is our target for the future," he said.

BJP in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh, state president CP Joshi, former CM Vasundhara Raje, Union minister and convener of the manifesto committee Arun Meghwal, leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.