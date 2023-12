December 18, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

Following the inauguration, he along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a tour of the centre that can seat 20,000 people at a time for meditation.

#WATCH | PM Modi inaugurates the newly built Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha, Varanasi



Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also present pic.twitter.com/ISNPEBJAt1 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

Verses of the Swarveda have been carved upon the walls of the Mahamandir, a seven-floor superstructure.