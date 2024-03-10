ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth over ₹34,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh

March 10, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Azamgarh (UP)

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 railway projects across U.P. worth ₹8,200 crore

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various developmental projects, in Azamgarh on March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10 inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development projects worth more than ₹34,700 crore across the State.

The PM was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders as he visited the Manduri area of the district.

Mr. Modi inaugurated Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh airports and a new terminal of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow.

ALSO READ
PM Modi inaugurates 15 airport projects, including Delhi’s expanded Terminal 1

The PM also inaugurated Maharaja Suhel Dev State University, Azamgarh, constructed at a cost of ₹108 crore.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of five major National Highway projects worth ₹11,500 crore.

More than 5,342 km of roads built in 59 U.P. districts under the PM Gram Sadak Yojna worth ₹3,700 crore were also inaugurated by him.

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 railway projects across U.P. worth ₹8,200 crore.

He also inaugurated three sewage projects built under Namami Ganga Yojna worth ₹1,114 crore in Prayagraj, Etawah, and Jaunpur districts of the state.

The Prime Minister is also slated to inaugurate the Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow under which more than 1,040 affordable flats have been built with modern infrastructure.

