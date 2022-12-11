PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Nagpur

December 11, 2022 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - NAGPUR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Raosaheb Danve were present on the occasion.

The foundation stone of the facility was laid by PM Modi in 2017. It has been built at a cost of ₹1,575 crore and is located in Wardha Road area.

The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and will be beneficial for Vidarbha region, officials said.