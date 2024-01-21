PM Modi greets people on Statehood day of Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya

January 21, 2024 10:27 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 21 greeted people of three northeast States — Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya — on their Statehood day.

In a post in X, Mr. Modi said, "On Manipur's Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state. Manipur has made a strong contribution to India's progress." "We take pride in the culture and traditions of the state. I pray for the continued development of Manipur," he said.

Mr. Modi also greeted the people of Tripura on their Statehood day, wishing that may this day celebrate the unique history and rich heritage of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wishing prosperity and harmony to the people of Tripura," he said.

In another post, Mr. Modi said, "Happy Statehood Day to the people of Meghalaya! Today is an occasion to celebrate the incredible culture of Meghalaya and the achievements of the people there." "May Meghalaya scale new heights of progress in the times to come," the prime minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.