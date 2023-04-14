PM Modi gets into Bihu mood after world record show 

April 14, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Exactly 24 hours after creating two world records, more than 11,200 Bihu performers did an embellished encore on Friday.

The repeat performance was not just for the formal handing over of the certificates of record by a representative of the Guinness Book of World Records. It was for who the certificates were presented to – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma – at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

The first record created was for “the largest Bihu performance at a single venue” by 11,298 performers – female dancers in colourful mekhela chadors and male drummers, gogona or jaw harp and pepa or buffalo hornpipe players. The second was for the largest dhol recital by 3,000 drummers at the same venue.

“The record-breaking Bihu performance was aimed at taking our indigenous cultures to the world stage. The occasion has been made special by the presence of Narendra Modi dangoria (honorific equivalent to ji), the first Prime Minister to spend Rongali Bihu in Assam,” Dr Sarma told the gathering.

The Prime Minister did not just groove from the dais, clapping to the drumbeats. He moved around the venue in a modified battery-operated vehicle and interacted with some Bihu dancers before the show began.

“Bihu is a symbol of unity and of the synchronicity between human beings and nature,” he said, extolling Assam for the gamosa (woven scarf towel) that earned the GI tag, unique silken attires, cuisine, and organic farm produce, some of which have received geographic indications.

Slew of projects

Earlier, Mr Modi inaugurated or laid the foundation stones of projects worth ₹14,300 crore. These include the first All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the northeast at Changsari near Guwahati built at the cost of 1,120 crore and for which he had laid the foundation stone in May 2017.

Among the other projects inaugurated were a medical college in Kokrajhar, Nagaon, and Nalbari, several railway projects worth ₹7,300 crore, and an ethanol plant constructed in eastern Assam’s Namrup at an investment of ₹1,709 crore.

The Prime Minister launched the Aapke Dwar Ayushman campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana cards to 1.1 crore eligible beneficiaries.

He also laid the foundation stones for the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute within the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati complex and the Palasbari-Sualkuchi bridge across the Brahmaputra River to the west of Guwahati. The bridge is estimated to cost ₹3,200 crore and take about four years.

Mr Modi also addressed a programme marking the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court. During the event, he launched the Assam Cop mobile application designed by the Assam police to narrow down searches from the database of the Crime and Criminal Network Tracking System and the VAHAN national register. EOM