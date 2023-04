April 12, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - New Delhi

In another move towards semi-high-speed railway connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train, via video conferencing on April 12.

The inaugural Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan will ply between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt. railway stations. The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start on April 13. It will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram.

According to the schedule drawn up for the newest Vande Bharat Express, it will cover the distance between Delhi Cantt. and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes.

The present fastest train on the same route, Shatabdi Express, takes 6 hours 15 minutes. The new Vande Bharat Express will be faster by 60 minutes than the present fastest train on the same route.

Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express will be the world's first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

The train will improve the connectivity to major tourist destinations in Rajasthan, including Pushkar and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, among other places that draw visitors in bulk around the year. Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Chennai. It was the second train in the semi-high-speed class to be flagged off on the same day after the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, which rolled out of the Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana.

Earlier, in January, PM Modi had flagged off India's eighth Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

The launch came a week after Prime Minister Modi flagged off a Vande Bharat Express on the Bhopal-New Delhi route.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express has stops at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore stations while it covers its 660 km journey between the cities.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.

