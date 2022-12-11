PM Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

December 11, 2022 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - Nagpur

The flagging off ceremony took place at the Nagpur railway station.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on his arrival in Nagpur on December 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur.

During the event, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Nagpur and Ajni railway stations to be redeveloped at a cost of about ₹590 crore and ₹360 crore respectively.

He also dedicated to the nation the Government Maintenance Depot (locomotive maintenance depot) at Ajni in the city and Kohli-Narkher section of the Nagpur-Itarsi third line project. These projects have been developed at a cost of about ₹110 crore and about ₹450 crore respectively.

