  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

PM Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

The flagging off ceremony took place at the Nagpur railway station.

December 11, 2022 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - Nagpur

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on his arrival in Nagpur on December 11, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on his arrival in Nagpur on December 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur.

The flagging off ceremony took place at the Nagpur railway station.

During the event, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Nagpur and Ajni railway stations to be redeveloped at a cost of about ₹590 crore and ₹360 crore respectively.

He also dedicated to the nation the Government Maintenance Depot (locomotive maintenance depot) at Ajni in the city and Kohli-Narkher section of the Nagpur-Itarsi third line project. These projects have been developed at a cost of about ₹110 crore and about ₹450 crore respectively.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / railway

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.