PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

People of Gujarat made me win polls without looking at my caste: PM Modi

PTI Modhera (Gujarat)
October 09, 2022 18:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Modhera in Gujarat’s Mehsana district as India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 9 declared Modhera in Gujarat's Mehsana district as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village. The prime minister arrived in Gujarat on a three-day visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making Modhera the country's first round-the-clock solar-powered village involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, a government release said.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Gujarat, PM Modi on Sunday said the people of the state have blessed him for the last two decades and voted for him irrespective of his caste.

Addressing a rally here, Mr. Modi said, “People of Gujarat have blessed me for the last two decades without looking at my caste, without looking at my political background.” Before becoming the prime minister, Mr. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat between 2001 and 2014.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly elections in Gujarat are slated to be held soon. The elections are crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which aims to retain power in PM Modi’s home state, while the Congress hopes for a win after remaining out of power for 27 years in the state.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During his visit, Mr. Modi will launch various projects worth more than ₹ 14,600 crore. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Gujarat
Bharatiya Janata Party

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app