PM Modi calls CM Gehlot a ‘friend’, thanks him for attending Vande Bharat launch event

April 12, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - Jaipur

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12 thanked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for attending the launch of the Vande Bharat Express between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment despite going through a “political tussle” in the State Congress, Mr. Gehlot challenged the former’s claim.

He said it was “unfortunate” that the PM had talked about the decisions taken by earlier Railway Ministers as being influenced by corruption and political considerations.

Mr. Gehlot accused the PM of reducing the importance of railways during his own term by ending the practice of a separate railway budget.

The launch event was organised at the Jaipur Junction railway station. It was attended by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra among others.

Mr. Modi said his government today was fulfilling demands which were more than 100 years old.

Mr. Modi called Mr. Gehlot a “friend” and thanked him for attending the launch event even when he is going through a “political tussle” in the State.

“I express my special gratitude to Gehlot ji. During these days of political struggle when he is going through several crises, he took out the time for development work and participated in a railway programme. I welcome him,” Mr. Modi said.

Vande Bharat train ‘big gift’ for Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

Earlier, describing the launch as a “big gift” for Rajasthan, Mr. Gehlot said the State will become an economic leader in the country if rail facilities are increased.

Mr. Gehlot said there is a great need for development of railways in Rajasthan due to its geographically distinct identity.

He said rapid industrial development has taken place in Rajasthan. "For this reason, if rail facilities are increased here, the State will become a leader in the country from the point of view of the economy," he said.

"Railways has an important contribution in the social, cultural and economic development of the country. The changes brought about in the railways after independence are the result of the thinking of our great leaders and the hard work of the dedicated railway employees and officers. Along with passenger and goods transport, railways has also rendered its important services in times of natural calamity and war in the country," Mr. Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister said the Vande Bharat train "is a big gift for Rajasthan".

There is no enmity with BJP, it is an ideological battle, Mr. Gehlot said at a press conference on social security in Jaipur.

It is Rajasthan's first semi-high-speed train, which will reduce the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi.

The regular service of the new Vande Bharat train will start from April 13 and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgugram.

Addressing the programme, Mr. Gehlot said several projects were pending with the Railway Ministry and requested the Prime Minister to expedite them. He urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to connect the headquarters of Banswara, Tonk, Karauli with the railways.

The Chief Minister said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Rajasthan Government and the Railway Board for the rail service between the Dungarpur-Banswara-Ratlam section.

He said the foundation stone of a railway line was laid in Banswara, but this work of public interest did not progress further. Mr. Gehlot urged the railways to give priority to this project.

(With PTI inputs)