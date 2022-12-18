Our govt removed all obstacles thwarting Northeast development: PM Modi

December 18, 2022 12:40 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Shillong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18 said that his government during its eight-year tenure has removed all obstacles that came in the way of development of the North East region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi, who arrived in Shillong attended the golden jubilee celebrations of Northeastern Council at the State Convention Centre here, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other Ministers and dignitaries.

Mr. Modi, on the occasion, released 'Golden Footprints', a commemorative volume chronicling NEC’s contribution towards the development of the northeast over the last 50 years, according to an official statement.

He also said that improved air connectivity provided to the region has been helping export of agricultural produce, benefiting farmers.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, Mr. Modi also said that the NDA “government has shown the red card to many obstacles that came in the way of development for the North East.

“Obstacles such as corruption, discrimination, violence and vote bank politics were removed,” the PM said in his 26-minute speech.

“Earlier, attempts were made to divide Notheast. Now, we are removing these divisions,” Mr. Modi said at the meeting.

He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects.

Among the projects inaugurated, one is the sprawling campus of the IIM-Shillong at the New Shillong Township

A short film on NEC's journey of 50 years was also screened on the occasion, the statement said.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Mr. Shah, and G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), addressed the session.

The Prime Minister, who is also set to visit Tripura later in the day, will be inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth more than ₹6,800 crore in the two northeastern States during the day.

Both the States are heading for Assembly polls, which are likely to be held in February