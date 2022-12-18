  1. EPaper
PM Modi attends NEC golden jubilee meet in Shillong, releases commemorative volume on council

The Prime Minister, who is also set to visit Tripura later in the day, will be inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth more than ₹6,800 crore in the two northeastern States during the day

December 18, 2022 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Shillong

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council, in Shillong, Meghalaya on December 18, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@DDNewsLive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Shillong on December 18, attended the golden jubilee celebrations of Northeastern Council at the State Convention Centre here, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other Ministers and dignitaries.

Mr. Modi, on the occasion, released 'Golden Footprints', a commemorative volume chronicling NEC’s contribution towards the development of the northeast over the last 50 years, according to an official statement.

A short film on NEC's journey of 50 years was also screened on the occasion, the statement said.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Mr. Shah, and G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), addressed the session.

The Prime Minister, who is also set to visit Tripura later in the day, will be inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth more than ₹6,800 crore in the two northeastern States during the day.

Both the States are heading for Assembly polls, which are likely to be held in February

