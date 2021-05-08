PM Modi assured Manipur of all help to fight COVID-19: Biren

On May 7 evening, 600 persons tested positive for COVID-19 — the highest number of infections so far in the State.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren said Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him of all help from the Centre in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the State, over a telephonic conversation.

Detailed information on the sudden spike in the number of infections in Manipur was sought during the conversation. Mr. Biren said Home Minister Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda, too, had made similar inquiries.

Curfew violators to be punished

District administrations have clamped a curfew in five valley districts and two hill districts from May 8 in the State.

An official report said the curfew would remain in force till May 17.

Mr. Biren said that deputy collectors of the remaining nine districts were given carte blanche to take necessary steps including imposing a curfew if the situation so warrants.

Officials said violators of the curfew restrictions would be punished as per law. Police sources said that so far, nearly 2 lakh violators of the curfew and lockdown restrictions have been rounded up. They were released only only after the payment of a fine.

Press and other essential services are exempt.

In case of the remaining districts, the government order issued on May 6 on COVID-19 restrictions shall continue till further orders.

On May 7 evening, 600 persons tested positive for COVID-19 — the highest number of infections so far in the State. Two persons died from the infection in this period. The total number of deaths due to coronavirus in Manipur is now at 449. 83 persons were discharged.

The government announced that persons with disability and pregnant women will be given paid holiday from employment with effect from May 8.